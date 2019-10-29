Kinkade Fire update

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – After five days, California firefighters are still having a hard time getting a handle on the Kincade Fire.
The blaze has charred some 74,000 acres destroying some 123 structures, including 57 homes.
Nearly 4,400 firefighters have been assigned to battle the wildfire but still they only have the fire 15 percent contained.
Heavy winds are largely to blame. The winds not only add fuel to the fire, but it also carries embers for miles causing new fires to pop up constantly.
Firefighters are working to wet hot spots to prevent the embers from reigniting and some homeowners have left sprinklers running on their roof.
Residents said they’ve tried to keep their property safe, but it’s nearly impossible because they have a very short time to evacuate.
J.R. Cowan and his brother both did their best to protect their homes. He explained, “I hosed down house before I left, but now it’s really smoky. Couldn’t hardly breathe. In fact I’ve got a sore throat over it, and my eyes are burning, and I grabbed a rag. My brother grabbed a wet rag, and we got outta here.”
Cowan’s home was spared but his brother’s home right next door was destroyed.