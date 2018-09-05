Facebook, Twitter offer apologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Twitter and Facebook executives defended their efforts to stop Russia and other groups from meddling in our upcoming midterm elections.
“You’ve gotten better and I’m pleased to see you’ve begun to take action, but the Russians are getting better as well,” said Senator Mark Warner.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook now has new warnings to stop users from sharing false information and has doubled its number of investigators, recently shutting down hackers from Iran.
Notably absent was the CEO of Google, who declined to show up. Google is now under fire after a watchdog group pretending to be Russian trolls bought fake ads from the social media company.
Twitter was in the hot seat too, with Senator Susan Collins saying fake Russian tweets recently bombarded over 360,000 of her supporters.
House Republicans claimed Twitter is biased against conservatives.
“We don’t consider political viewpoints, perspectives or party affiliation in any of our policies or enforcement decisions,” said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
