Hope for Wytcherley Family after the Hugo Road Fire

Hugo, Ore — One family was lucky to be away from home when the Hugo Road Fire tore through their property, leaving little behind.
While their loss is still fresh, community support and one small miracle is lifting them up after everything else burned down.
“Nothing scratches the surface of what was lost and the memory that’s held,” said Rebecca Serra.
This is the first time Rebecca Serra has seen what’s left of her brother’s home since the Hugo Road Fire broke out this past weekend.
“I’m here almost in tears, looking at my nieces bike,” said Serra.
Her Brother Russ Wytcherley and his two daughters were away when the fire began.
“They went up to Applegate Lake and next thing you knew everything was up in smoke,” said Serra.
Their home, a garage, a shed and two vehicles were completely destroyed with little to salvage.
“He lost everything but the shirt on his back and what he had out on the lake with him that day,” said Serra.
But little miracles occur in the most trying of times.
“After the fire took place and took everything, they were up here looking around the pup ended up coming out of that box over there.”
Surrounded by scorched earth, somehow, Riley the hound dog found her way into a doghouse protected by retardant from an airplane drop.
“Made it’s way over to my little niece, it’s her dog and tears of joy streamed down her face, the reuniting was huge.”
Since then the tight knit Hugo community has stepped up to help one of their own.
“The community is a wonderful, wonderful thing and we are deeply blessed by their generosity at this time.”
A glimmer of hope for a family that lost almost everything.
“Things are replaceable, my brother and his girls are not, and I thank god each and every day for them,” said Serra.
There are several ways to help Russ Wytcherley and his daughters:
A GoFundMe account is set up at – https://www.gofundme.com/russ-fire-fund
Donations can be dropped off at – Hope Alive Foursquare Church in Rogue River
Or – Les Schwab off Hillcrest for “Russell Wytcherley”
