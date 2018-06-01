Fake police force busted in Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI/NBC News) – Authorities in Genesee County, Michigan have charged two people with running a “fake police force” that patrolled the Flint area for nearly two years.
The group, which identified itself as the “Genesee County Task Force & Blight Agency” had uniforms, weapons and cars equipped with light bars.
Investigators say they made arrests and even interacted with real police agencies.
“In some instances when they responded to 911 calls, they’re the first ones on the scene and when the real police get there they actually fooled the real police into helping them,” says Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “Other agencies, other police agencies had been interacting with this group and they all thought some other agency in the county had authorized them and given them authority.”
Emily Burrison, 27, of Burton and Jeffrey Jones, 29, of Flint are facing charges of impersonating police officers and unlawful imprisonment.
More arraignments are expected.
