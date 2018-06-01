Man attacks family with hatchet in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – One man is facing three counts of attempted murder after a violent hatched attack inside a Klamath Falls home.
Law enforcement officials said at about 4:15 p.m. on May 31, 23-year-old Cheney Michael Hardt wielded a hatched inside a residence in the 10000 block of Wright Avenue. Hardt struck his mother once on the head with the hatchet, causing serious injury.
According to police, Cheney Hardt’s father tried to stop the attack, but he was struck three times in the chest by the hatchet. He was also seriously injured.
Cheney’s Hardt’s younger brother came out into the living room where the assault was happening, police said. Cheney reportedly swung the hatchet at his brother, who was able to use a large knife to finally hurt Cheney enough to stop the attack.
In a probable cause statement, Cheney reportedly admitted to the assault, saying he wanted to kill his parents.
Cheney Hardt was treated at the hospital before being booked in the Klamath County Jail for the attempted murders, assaults and for the unlawful use of a weapon.
Cheney’s parents are being treated in the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.