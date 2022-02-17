Family of Jenoah Donald, man shot and killed by Clark County deputies, files lawsuit

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KGW) — The family of Jenoah Donald, a 30-year-old Black man on the autism spectrum who was shot and killed by Clark County Deputies in Feb. 2021, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on February 4, 2021, Clark County deputies were responding to the 6500 block of NW Jordan Way for a report of suspicious activity. Since June 2020, there had been than 40 calls for service to an address in the area, according to authorities. While on the way to respond to the call, Deputy Sean Boyle noticed Donald’s bronze-colored Mercedes Benz leaving the area with a taillight out. Boyle pulled Donald over just north of the intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and 68th Street. Donald provided the deputy with his driver’s license but could not produce registration or insurance documents. While Boyle walked back to his car, deputy Troupe, one of the two other deputies who had responded to the traffic stop as back up, came up to the passenger side of Donald’s car.

Troupe told investigators she was concerned about a “ball-handled” object with a 3- to 4-inch sharpened “stake” on the end that was near the center console. Donald had a number of tools, including the screwdriver Troupe had seen, visible in the center portion of his vehicle, evidence photos later showed.