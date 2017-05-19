Family of woman swept away in Illinois River continuing search

Josephine County, Ore. – It was a devastating end to a day with friends – a Medford woman, swept away by the Illinois River.
Brent Behneke is desperate to find his sister, Tina. He said, “I’ve been down here since 7 or 8 and just looking anywhere.”
The 21-year-old was swept away Wednesday near the Store Gulch Campground day area on the Illinois River.
Brent said, “I’ve been sticking really close to the water and we haven’t found anything yet.”
He travelled from Bend to try and find her. “Drove down here about two in the morning and we’ve been going non-stop.”
The Josephine County Search and Rescue team is also going nonstop.
Tina was with two friends. They were attempting to cross the Illinois River when Tina got swept downstream.
They brought in the dive team Thursday morning to help with the search.
For this time of year, the water level is unusually high and flowing fast.
But the family is trying to stay hopeful.
Brent said, “There’s a great chance she’s still out there and she just trying to get help.
Tina’s family along with search and rescue crews will continue to look for her on Thursday.