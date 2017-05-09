Family treatment program in GP closing

Grants Pass, Ore,. — A treatment center in Grants Pass is closing one program, to make room for a new one.
Family Solutions offers mental health services for children and families in both Josephine and Jackson Counties.
One of the services offered is a family visitation center.
Currently the company only uses three rooms out of the 5,000 square foot building on “F” Street.
Now — the organization is renovating that building to make a group home for boys.
“The group home is a desperately needed service, and we think it will be a great value to use the facility in that way.” said Executive Director, Thomas Johnson.
The home will be able to house 12 boys ages 7-through-12 full time.
It is expected to be up and running by August.
While it means the organization can no longer serve family visits in Josephine County — Johnson hopes another organization in the area will pick up the slack.