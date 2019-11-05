Fatal crash near White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – One person was reportedly killed in a crash at a notoriously dangerous intersection east of White City.
On Tuesday afternoon, an SUV traveling northbound on Kershaw Road went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 140. According to witnesses, a motorhome traveling eastbound on the highway collided with the SUV.
One person was reportedly killed in the crash.
Highway 140 was closed between Crater Lake Highway and Riley Road. Motorists were advised to use an alternate route as police investigate the crash. The closure is expected to extend into Tuesday evening.
The location of the crash is known as an especially dangerous portion of Highway 140, with numerous fatal crashes over the last few years.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has plans to install a roundabout west of Kershaw Road and close the current intersection to avoid similar crashes in the future.
NBC5 News will update this article when more information becomes available.