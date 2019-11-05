Man fatally stabbed after cutting in line at Popeyes restaurant

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Maryland police are asking the community to help identify the suspect in a fatal stabbing over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant.
Police say Monday night 28-year-old Kevin Davis was methodically cutting in line at a Popeyes restaurant for 15 minutes before he was confronted by another customer. They got into a verbal argument and fifteen seconds later, Davis was stabbed one time outside the restaurant.
Police believe the suspect left the scene in a vehicle but have no information about that vehicle.
On Tuesday, they released surveillance images of the suspect as well as of a woman who was apparently was with him.
Police chief Hank Stawinski said, “The family of the individual who was killed is looking for closure. The families and children who were in this restaurant are looking for closure, and I know this story has gone far beyond the borders of my home and people are asking how can something so pointless occur.”