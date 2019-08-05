Home
Fatal crash on Redwood Hwy at Hayes Hill

Fatal crash on Redwood Hwy at Hayes Hill

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

WONDER, Ore. — Around 5 PM Sunday evening, Rural Metro fire, AMR Josephine County and Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a head on crash on Redwood Highway at Hayes Hill.

Rural Metro says four occupants had to be extricated from the vehicles and were all taken to a local hospital. Two people are in serious condition and one of them was transported to the hospital via Mercy Flights helicopter. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police is still investigating the crash.

Redwood highway was backed up for some time but has was reopened around 9:30 PM.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »