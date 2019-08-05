Lighting sparks Little Applegate Complex, quickly suppressed

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore.– Lighting strikes Sunday evening sparked two fires in the Applegate Valley that officials are calling the Little Applegate Complex.
By 9 p.m., crews fully lined and were mopping up the Yale West Fire within the complex. Its size is estimated to be about one acre.
At that time, crews were still working on the Little Applegate Fire which sits at about 10 acres. ODF believes spot fires did start around that fire thought they were quickly suppressed.
These fires were the first naturally caused of the season but with the slow start, it’s been easier to handle.
“Last year in July we had a lot of lighting caused fires that made up some of our biggest fires of the summer,” said Natalie Weber, Oregon Department of Forestry. “So to get to August to have our first lighting caused fire is a little bit different story this year.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated one home and three others are under Level One ‘Be Ready’ notices. No word if those have been dropped as of Sunday night.
