Man arrested after threatening 272 passengers on an Amtrack train from Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was taken into custody in Klamath Falls after threatening harm to himself and others on an Amtrack train headed for Eugene.
Police say Mason Lira of Fresno made concerning statements about weapons and threatened the passengers and the conductor. At about 11 this morning, the train stopped just west of Highway 58 at Odell lake where they were met by first responders.
Lira was arrested and no weapons were found and there were no injuries. The Amtrack train was delayed for just about five hours with 272 passengers on board.
