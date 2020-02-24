Home
Fatal interstate crash near Phoenix shuts one lane southbound

Fatal interstate crash near Phoenix shuts one lane southbound

Local News Top Stories , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore.– A fatal car crash brought traffic on the interstate to a crawl Sunday morning.

Oregon State Police say the car crashed off the freeway into a grassy area between Phoenix and Talent. The driver died at the scene.

Police say the car crashed off the I-5 southbound lanes. ODOT closed one lane for several hours as they worked to tow the car out. At this point, police say no other cars were involved in the crash.

Next of kin are still waiting to be contacted before a name can be released. The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »