Fire breaks out at 76 station in Wolf Creek

WOLF CREEK, Ore.– Fire crews were called to the 76 gas station in Wolf Creek early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.

Witnesses say the smoke and flames appeared to be coming from the back of the building. Wolf Creek Rural Fire responded first but later called in Rural Metro to assist.

Rural Metro says all the employees managed to escape and no one was injured.

“The main building you could see it there was a lot of smoke coming out of the kitchen vent hood on top of the roof,” said Andrew Shroyer, a manager at Wolf Creek Inn.

Crews were able to put out the fire. Wolf Creek Fire has taken over the investigation.

