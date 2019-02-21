FBI probes botched Houston drug raid

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) – The Houston Police Department and the city are under fire after a botched drug raid that left two people dead and four officers shot.
Now, the FBI is investigating to determine if any civil rights were violated in the incident.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, addressed the public at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
“I am pleased they have opened a formal civil rights investigation,” Acevedo said. “We welcome it in the spirit of transparency.”
The FBI said in a statement the agency will collect all available facts and evidence while conducting its investigation in a “fair, comprehensive, and impartial manner.”
In a heated town hall meeting Monday, Acevedo and District Attorney Kim Ogg talked with community members about the scandal and controversy surrounding the case agent, Officer Gerald Goines, and a raid-turned-shootout.
He is accused of lying to obtain a search warrant that led to the raid that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.
“I’m very confident we’re going to have criminal charges against one or more police officers,” Acevedo said during the town hall.