Vatican abuse summit underway

VATICAN CITY (NBC News) – For the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, the pope has called nearly 200 leaders from around the world to Rome for meetings to deal with the on-going clergy sex abuse scandal.
The four-day summit has just started at the Vatican.
Thursday’s meeting will focus on responsibility, Friday’s meeting focuses on accountability, and Saturday will be geared toward achieving transparency.
Each session will begin with a videotaped message from a survivor.
The summit will close Sunday with prayers and a special mass.
