FDA makes moves against menthol cigarettes, e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The Food and Drug Administration is making moves against the tobacco industry in an effort to crack down on smoking in teens.
The FDA says it is working to ban menthol and mint in all cigarette as well as flavored cigars.
The agency also announced it will limit the sales of flavored e-cigarettes to youths, both in stores and online.
A new CDC survey shows over 3 million high school and middle school students use e-cigarettes, a 78% increase. Nearly 90% of smokers started before the age of 18.
The ban on menthol will likely take years to be put in place, but the restrictions on e-cigarettes could only take months to kick in.
The CDC recently announced nearly 500,000people die from smoking every year.