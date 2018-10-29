FDA now requires listing “sesame” as ingredient

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Food labels may soon carry a warning if a product contains sesame.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it is considering adding sesame as an allergen on packaged foods.
There are currently eight allergens listed on labels: milk, fish, eggs, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, soybeans and wheat.
The FDA says while sesame may be in a product, it may only be listed as “natural flavors” or “spices” on the label.
FDA officials say studies have shown that sesame allergies may be rare affecting more than 0.1 percent of the population, but it can still be deadly.