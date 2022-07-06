FDA to allow pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration just made it easier for COVID patients to get treatment.

The agency revised its emergency use authorization for Paxlovid to allow pharmacists to prescribe it.

Since the drug must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms, the FDA hopes the move allows more people to get treated quickly.

Officials say it’s still recommended most people who test positive see their regular health care provider or visit a test-to-treat site.

That’s because pharmacists can only write Paxlovid for patients who can show they have been tested for proper kidney and liver function within the past twelve months.

Because Paxlovid interacts with many other medications, patients must also provide a detailed list of any drugs they are currently taking.