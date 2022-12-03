Federal judge hears arguments on Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. – We could have an answer regarding the legality of Measure 114 as early as next week.

A federal judge heard arguments about its constitutionality Friday.

The bill was narrowly passed by Oregon voters in November.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the judge said issuing a temporary restraining order to block the measure from going into effect would be an extraordinary remedy.

Measure 114 would ban new purchases of ammunition magazines over 10 rounds in Oregon.

People would also need to go through local law enforcement for a permit to purchase.

Some local sheriffs have spoken out against the measure calling it unconstitutional.