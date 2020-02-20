Feds vote to put Jordan Cove LNG project on hold, local environmental group says

COOS BAY, Ore. – The construction of a natural gas pipeline and liquefied natural gas depot on the Oregon Coast was put on hold after federal regulators met to discuss permitting.
The proposed Jordan Cove Pipeline would extend from Malin to Coos Bay, where natural gas would then be liquefied at the Jordan Cove LNG terminal.
At the state level, Jordan Cove withdrew their “removal-fill” application after being denied another extension on their filing deadline. The Department of State Lands cited a number of issues with the application process, including Jordan Cove’s alleged “piece-meal” fashion of addressing environmental issues.
Jordan Cove stated they’d decide how to move forward after a determination on the project from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
On February 19, Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development said the project would have significant environmental impacts and could endanger critical habitats. That’s according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
According to environmental organization Rogue Climate, the day after the determination from state conservationists, FERC voted 2-1 to delay their decision, saying they needed time to review Oregon’s recent determination. So, for now, the project is on hold.
A federal cabinet member could step in to override FERC.