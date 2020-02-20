Portland-area truck crash sends 6 to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Six people in Oregon were hospitalized after a wrong way semi-truck crash Thursday morning in the Wilsonville area.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the semi was going south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and jack-knifed across Interstate 5.
The semi started a chain reaction that caused four vehicles to crash.
Six people were taken to the hospital.
According to Oregon State Police, northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon.