Portland-area truck crash sends 6 to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Six people in Oregon were hospitalized after a wrong way semi-truck crash Thursday morning in the Wilsonville area.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the semi was going south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and jack-knifed across Interstate 5.

The semi started a chain reaction that caused four vehicles to crash.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

According to Oregon State Police, northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon.

