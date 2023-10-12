Medford Mom introduces President Biden

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford stay-at-home-mom introduced the President of the United States at an announcement Wednesday morning.

At the White House, Becky Chung shared her experience of seeing an increasing amount of hidden and junk fees in everyday life, and while planning trips.

“Whether it’s unexplained fees on a bill or unexpected processing and service fees on movie and concert tickets for a middle class family like ours, those charges add up and make a big difference,” said Chung. “We work hard for our money, and instead of getting to enjoy it, we have to be on alert for companies looking to take every nickel and dime they can.”

Chung then introduced President Biden who announced new actions that the government is taking to protect consumers.

One of the things the administration is looking to do is require businesses to disclose mandatory fees up front, but also prevent a swath of businesses from levying unexpected service charges.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.