Felon arrested following crash in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police arrested a convicted felon after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and retrieved a revolver from the wreckage before struggling with officers.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of October 20, 35-year-old Jacob Benjamin Hefner was seen driving a blue minivan recklessly on Blackwell Road in Central Point.
Eventually, the minivan left the pavement and traveled through a ditch before crashing into someone’s property.
When first responders arrived at the scene, Hefner identified himself to a deputy. However, he proceeded to duck inside the vehicle to retrieve a revolver, which was later revealed to be stolen.
JCSO said Hefner initially refused to comply with the responding deputy’s orders to drop the revolver, but he eventually placed it on the ground.
Another deputy arrived at the scene to assist as Hefner fought their attempt to place him in handcuffs. According to JCSO, Hefner was placed into custody after a short struggle.
Hefner was taken to the hospital before being lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving.