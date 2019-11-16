Fiancé, parents remember Destiny Finch & praying for accused killer

SHADY COVE, Ore. –“I don’t have faculties. I don’t have words,” said Michael Finch, Destiny Finch’s father.
For Destiny Finch’s parents and fiancé, there are no words to describe the pain of what they’re going through.
“Total devastation,” said Cristi Finch, Destiny Finch’s mother.
Police say Destiny was murdered by her roommate, Shane Ryan Michael Wayman.
The 20 and 21-year-old were living in a mobile home off Brophy Way in Shady Cove along with two other roommates, including Destiny’s fiancé.
“It’s outrageous. A lot of people knew him, a lot of people loved him,” said Tristan Walter, Destiny Finch’s fiancé. “Nobody suspected anything of the sort.”
On November 11th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Destiny and Wayman got in an argument.
Destiny’s family reported her missing that evening and when deputies responded to her home they found evidence of an assault.
The next morning, police found Wayman walking along Highway 62 and took him into custody.
“Someone I trusted and someone I invited into my home,” said Walter. “I’m at a loss for words.”
Destiny’s remains were discovered shortly after in a wooded area near Highway 227 in Douglas County.
“We went up there and searched some areas we were given,” said Sgt. Scott Waldon, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in a 2018 interview. “Unfortunately we didn’t find anything. I was actually pretty excited about that tip.”
It’s the same area the sheriff’s office told NBC5 News in a 2018 interview it got a tip about as to where to find the remains of Shady Cove woman, Malina Nickel.
Malina, who’s been missing since 2016, also happens to be Wayman’s aunt.
“Just to find out Shane may have something to do with it, let alone multiple murders, is outrageous,” said Walter.
Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they believe they’ve found Malina’s remains.
Now, along with being indicted for the murder of Destiny, Wayman is facing charges in connection with Malina’s disappearance— accused of felony criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse.
“He’s just a kid too,” said Michael Finch.
One tragedy after a another, to which Destiny’s family and loved ones say they can’t make sense of.
“Hating him and being angry with him is not going to bring her back,” said Cristi Finch.
All they say they can do now is remember the wonderful person Destiny Finch was and the many lives she touched.
“She was a very, caring sweet soul,” said Cristi Finch.
“How she loved everyone and how she just made everyone smile,” said Walter.
The family and fiancé say they are praying for Wayman.
If he’s convicted, they say they will work to find it in their hearts to forgive him.
