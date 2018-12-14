Fire above Ashland under control

ASHLAND, Ore. – A wildfire in the hills above Ashland has been contained.
On Friday morning, multiple crews were called to a reported fire on upper Tolman Creek Road, south of the city.
By about 9:30 a.m. the fire was reportedly under control, with crews continuing to monitor the situation.
The fire came at a time when a wind advisory was active in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, the City of Ashland and surrounding areas could see winds from the southeast up to 35 miles-per-hour, with gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.
Fire crews haven’t released any more information about the fire.