Home
Fire above Ashland under control

Fire above Ashland under control

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – A wildfire in the hills above Ashland has been contained.

On Friday morning, multiple crews were called to a reported fire on upper Tolman Creek Road, south of the city.

By about 9:30 a.m. the fire was reportedly under control, with crews continuing to monitor the situation.

The fire came at a time when a wind advisory was active in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, the City of Ashland and surrounding areas could see winds from the southeast up to 35 miles-per-hour, with gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.

Fire crews haven’t released any more information about the fire.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »