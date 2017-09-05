Fire agencies getting stretched thin

Central Point, Ore. — Fire agencies throughout the Pacific Northwest are stretched thin.
Right now, Oregon Department of Forestry doesn’t have any fires burning. That means they are fully staffed and ready for an initial attack should anything spark, but finding relief, or back-up, won’t be easy.
We’re at planning level 5,” Melissa Cano, Public Information Officer for Oregon Department of Forestry says, “and that means we’re pretty tapped out, and if we have another large fire those resources are going to be very hard to come by.”
For ODF protected land, fire danger remains at extreme for the public, with a complete shutdown of industrial operations. ODF says it understand the impact the shutdown has on the local economy, and it will life the restrictions as soon as it can.
