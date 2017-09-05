HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Debbie Saxbury – Central Point Community Organizer Five on 5 – Debbie Saxbury – Central Point Community Organizer Features Five on 5 September 4, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Central Point Community Organizer Debbie Saxbury discussing the community’s usage of Blue Lights to show support for law enforcement officers Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »