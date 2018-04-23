Fire crews respond to house fire in Medford

Medford, Ore.- Fire crews are investigating what caused a house fire to spark in Medford Monday.
Medford Fire and Rescue got the call about 9:30 a.m. at a home on Queen Anne Avenue.
“The occupant did not have a working smoke detector, he was alerted by smell,” Medford Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Erin Sawall said.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes.
“We got a quick stop to it, kept it in the bedroom. There are some damage to the contents of the bedroom and damage to the structure itself in that area, said Sawall.
They say the homeowner was trying to put the flames out himself when crews arrived.
“I think I may have saved quite a bit with all the water I put up there,” Robert Carter, homeowner said.
Two other people were inside the home at the time but weren’t hurt.
Carter believes the fire may have started from his halogen light.