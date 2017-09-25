Fire danger drops to ‘moderate’ in Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – The fire danger level in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest was lowered to “moderate” Monday.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, campfire restrictions have been lifted in all areas with the exception of the Wild and Scenic Rogue River area, where existing Stage 1 restrictions remain in place.
The precaution level drop does not apply to Bureau of Land Management Lands.
While the fire danger level was lowered, visitors to the forest should be aware some campfire restrictions are in place year-round.
The USFS said fire along the Illinois River Road are only allowed in Forest Service-constructed fire rings.
In addition, camping and campfires are prohibited in the Ashland Watershed.
Fire mangers are reminding the public conditions in the forest continue to be “generally dry,” with a threat for wildfires continuing until significant rain comes to the area.