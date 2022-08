SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews were able to build a line around a fire burning near the Oregon-California border.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said after the Smokey Fire was detected two miles south of the Oregon border with California Thursday.

Due to a quick response, ODF said the fire was completely lined in one day and held at 30 acres in size.

Resources will reportedly remain at the scene to make sure the fire doesn’t flare up.