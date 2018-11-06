Fire officials awaiting key interview in apartment fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue says its determined the fire started in the apartment of Tonya Johnson.
Johnson was hit by a car just hours before the fire started.
She’s been hospitalized in an intensive care unit ever since.
Fire officials tell NBC5 News they’re hoping she recovers in the next few days, so they can discuss what they found at her apartment.
