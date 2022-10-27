ODF: Fire season ends statewide Oct. 29th

Posted by Jenna King October 27, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Fire season may be over in Jackson and Josephine counties but still remains in effect for some parts of the state. That’ll change on Saturday though.

ODF says all fire seasons will end this Saturday, October 29th.

Nearly 22,000 acres burned this season, in Jackson and Josephine counties. That’s a significant portion of the state’s 34,105 acres burned this fire season.

“We had more than 50 fires across Jackson and Josephine county and the fact that only one of them grew to a large size is really kind of astounding it was a lot of group effort from not only ODF but our structural partners throughout the valley,” said Natalie Weber with ODF.

Weber says lightning was the largest individual fire cause that ODF saw this season with over 70 lightning fires across the district.

Here’s a look at how this fire season compares to the last several.

2022: 21,703 acres burned

2021: 277 acres

2020: 189,373 acres

2019: 330 acres

2018: 137,457 acres

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content