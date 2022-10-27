ODF: Fire season ends statewide Oct. 29th

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Fire season may be over in Jackson and Josephine counties but still remains in effect for some parts of the state. That’ll change on Saturday though.

ODF says all fire seasons will end this Saturday, October 29th.

Nearly 22,000 acres burned this season, in Jackson and Josephine counties. That’s a significant portion of the state’s 34,105 acres burned this fire season.

“We had more than 50 fires across Jackson and Josephine county and the fact that only one of them grew to a large size is really kind of astounding it was a lot of group effort from not only ODF but our structural partners throughout the valley,” said Natalie Weber with ODF.

Weber says lightning was the largest individual fire cause that ODF saw this season with over 70 lightning fires across the district.

Here’s a look at how this fire season compares to the last several.

2022: 21,703 acres burned

2021: 277 acres

2020: 189,373 acres

2019: 330 acres

2018: 137,457 acres