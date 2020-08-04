Firefighters continue to battle Apple Fire in CA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Firefighters in southern California are trying to gain control of the region’s first major wildfire of the season.
The fire is over 26,000 acres and is 15% contained. At least one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed by the Apple Fire in the mountains east of Los Angeles.
Cal Fire investigators say the fire was sparked Friday by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle. The vehicle emitted burning carbon from its exhaust and that lit the dry brush on fire.
There’s hope the slight dip in temperatures and increase in humidity, will help firefighters. Officials say it’s only seven percent contained.
