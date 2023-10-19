Firefighters rescue man and dog who fell 300 feet down Crater Lake caldera

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – A man and his dog were rescued after being stuck 300 feel below the caldera at Crater Lake National Park yesterday.

Jackson County Fire District 3 says its Technical Rescue Team helped rescue the man and his dog thanks to assistance from park officials.

The Technical Rescue Team has been responding to incidents at Crater Lake for a while now, with crews taking shifts as to who was in the park and who was back at the main station in White City.

According to Battalion Chief Bryan Cohee, the man went to rescue his dog after the animal fell down the caldera. The man and his dog were at a part of the park where pets were not supposed to be.

“The dog was in an area that dogs were not supposed to be in and he was also off his leash,” said Chief Cohee. “Which you know is kind of the double whammy on that one.”

Chief Cohee says the dog had minor injuries to his paw and face but overall everyone involved was okay.

He added it’s a good reminder when visiting the park to keep pets on a leash and only allow them in approved pet areas.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.