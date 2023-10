MEDFORD, Ore. – Electric vehicle drivers will have a new charging station opening up soon in north Medford.

Right now, Fred Meyer is building a cluster of charging stations close to the gas station part of the parking lot.

Crews were out today preparing the parking lot for the new installations.

We reached out to Fred Meyer to see when the charging stations will be complete.

We haven’t heard back.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.