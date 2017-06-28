Keeping fireworks legal and pets safe

WHITE CITY, Ore. — If you’re looking to make a snap this Fourth of July, make sure the fireworks aren’t flying too high.
“Anything that shoots off the air more than 12 inches, so if it leave the ground is going to be illegal,” explained Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler.
That’s something you don’t have to worry about, as long as you stick to local products.
“Any fireworks that are sold locally at a local retail shop — the tents that are set up in the valley — those are all going to be safe and sanctioned in Oregon and our area.”
It’s not just the law you need to worry about. A loud whistle can send your pet running.
“Our biggest concern is how traumatic it is for the animals,” said Karen Evans from SoHumane. “The noises are just really scary for them.”
Make sure you have a comfortable place for them to run to.
“I’ve heard that some animals get in the bath tub, I’ve heard that they get under the beds and I think it’s important to let them stay where they feel comfortable.”
With comfort in mind, remember it’s best to keep your pets at home with the TV or radio on. While you may enjoy all the sparkle and shine local fireworks shows have to offer, most pets don’t.