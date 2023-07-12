First Craft Beer Pride Week kicks off in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past Sunday kicked off Portland’s very first Craft Beer Pride Week.
Every day through this Sunday, a different Portland brewery will be hosting an event to highlight and celebrate queer and LGBTQ+ communities. It’s in collaboration with Portland Celebrates Pride and eight breweries from around the city.
The idea for Craft Beer Pride Week came from Migration Brewing co-founder Colin Rath, who has been hosting pride events for more than six years.
This year, Rath had the idea to encourage other Portland area breweries to join him. He told KGW that he has been overwhelmed by the support from the community.
“You know, as an ally, there is so only much we can do. But by amplifying the voice and the need for people to be accepting and understanding of anyone’s choices in life is awesome,” Rath said. “And I am hoping that this is the first year to set us up for even bigger success next year. And who knows, maybe we can get Eugene to do a week, and get southern Oregon to do a week.”
Migration Brewing will set up an LGBTQ+ book section from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and drag bingo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The eight-day event will end with a block party at the Sports Bra this Sunday, July 16.
Here’s a look at the participating locations:
- 7/9 Wayfinder Beer: 304 SE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97214
- 7/11 Threshold Brewing: 403 SE 79th Ave, Portland, OR 97215
- 7/12 Breakside Brewery: 820 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211
- 7/13 Migration Brewing: 2828 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
- 7/14 Ecliptic Brewing: 825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227
- 7/15 Gigantic Brewing: 5224 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97202 / 6935 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
- 7/16 Steeplejack Brewing: 2400 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
- 7/16 The Sports Bra: 2512 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
Click here to learn more about PDX Craft Beer Pride Week.
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.