First Craft Beer Pride Week kicks off in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past Sunday kicked off Portland’s very first Craft Beer Pride Week.

Every day through this Sunday, a different Portland brewery will be hosting an event to highlight and celebrate queer and LGBTQ+ communities. It’s in collaboration with Portland Celebrates Pride and eight breweries from around the city.

The idea for Craft Beer Pride Week came from Migration Brewing co-founder Colin Rath, who has been hosting pride events for more than six years.

This year, Rath had the idea to encourage other Portland area breweries to join him. He told KGW that he has been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“You know, as an ally, there is so only much we can do. But by amplifying the voice and the need for people to be accepting and understanding of anyone’s choices in life is awesome,” Rath said. “And I am hoping that this is the first year to set us up for even bigger success next year. And who knows, maybe we can get Eugene to do a week, and get southern Oregon to do a week.”

Migration Brewing will set up an LGBTQ+ book section from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and drag bingo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The eight-day event will end with a block party at the Sports Bra this Sunday, July 16.

Here’s a look at the participating locations: