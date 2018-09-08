First of two smart meter workshops

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dozens gathered at the Jackson County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon for a Pacific Power workshop on smart meter installations.
Pacific power is hosting two smart meter workshops to help residents learn more about the new technology.
Community members shared their opinions with Pacific Power representatives and were able to ask questions.
While a few people are upset about unproven health effects and the cost of opting out, residents showed up to get their questions answered and start a dialogue.
“We’re not trying to drive pacific power out of business. We want something that works for everybody and I think if we can have a constructive dialogue, that will help,” said resident Eli Dumitru.
Pacific Power is continuing to install smart meters in Jackson county and will move into Josephine county next week.
The next workshop will be held at the Josephine county fairgrounds from 11- 1 on September 22.
