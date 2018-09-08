Home
Wolf Creek firefighter dies from illness

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters in the Rogue Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Wolf Creek firefighter Ray Carrillo died Friday night at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

He died from a recent illness according to Wolf Creek Fire Department.

Carrillo was a dedicated firefighter to Wolf Creek Fire Department and his community.

