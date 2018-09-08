Wolf Creek firefighter dies from illness

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters in the Rogue Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Wolf Creek firefighter Ray Carrillo died Friday night at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
He died from a recent illness according to Wolf Creek Fire Department.
Carrillo was a dedicated firefighter to Wolf Creek Fire Department and his community.
Condolences can be sent directly to the Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection Districts Facebook page.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.