Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of S. Oregon, N. California

Medford, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern California and southeastern Oregon ahead of a thunderstorm expected to move through the area.
Unusually moist air has the potential to combine with thunderstorms to produce heavy rainfall Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
If the heavy rain falls on areas with wildfire burn scars, dangerous runoff–including flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides–could occur.
Areas below steep slopes, in canyons or in the mouths of canyons are at the most serious risk.
The watch includes portions of northern California and Oregon, including Jackson County, eastern Josephine and Curry County, south central Siskiyou County, western Siskiyou County, central and eastern Douglas County, the Siskiyou Mountains, the Southern Oregon Cascades and south central Oregon Cascades.
The watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.