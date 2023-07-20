Flat Fire now at 12k acres, firefighters struggling to find road access

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.– The Flat Fire continued to grow in Curry County Wednesday.

Firefighters are prioritizing protecting the town of Agness, at the north end of the fire.

Meanwhile, they are still working to find road access at the south end of the fire.

The Flat Fire is now burning nearly 13,000 aces, still with 0% containment.

The fire is burning mainly within the burn scar of the 2002 Biscuit Fire, now, its also grown into the burn scar of the Klondike Fire.

Firefighters said fighting a new fire in an old burn scar can be helpful and also hurtful.

Maps from the previous fires can help them find old fire lines and dozer lines.

But the new vegetation that has grown since 2002, typically burns hotter than older vegetation.

Public Information Officer Doug Epperson said, “we’re still at zero containment at this point, but when you start seeing those numbers increase, you’ll see it on the north end because that’s where we’re really concentrating.”

Epperson said they’re expecting red flag conditions to continue through the end of the week.

He said that means the fire will continue to grow, due to the hot, dry and windy conditions.

Fire officials held a community meeting at the Agness Library Park at 3 p.m. this afternoon, mainly for local community members.

Epperson said they are currently scouting a location for a livestreamed meeting it plans to hold this weekend.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.