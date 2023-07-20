East Medford mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Vector Control says West Nile Virus has been spotted in mosquitoes in east Medford Tuesday.

This is the first detection in Jackson County this year.

Officials say last year, West Nile Virus was found in a total of eight mosquito samples between August and September.

Residents are asked to take basic precautions against mosquitoes. West Nile Virus is spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

If you experience any flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider.

Jackson County Vector Control District says the following can be done to protect against mosquitoes:

Get rid of any sources of standing water around your home

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Use mosquito repellent containing DEET, eucalyptus or lemon oil, or Picardin

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors

Make sure screen doors and windows are in good condition.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.