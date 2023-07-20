USPS could eliminate Medford processing center as part of facilities review

ugene

MEDFORD, Ore. – The United States Postal Service is reviewing its Medford and Eprocessing centers this month.

The USPS said it is all part of an effort to modernize the postal processing system.

But one local postal union said it could have a huge impact on services in southern Oregon.

A feasibility study, conducted by USPS, is expected to be done at Medford’s processing facility.

It could determine whether to cease operations or keep it in Medford.

Last week, the president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 342, Jeremy Schilling said, they were notified of the possible changes.

He said USPS could move operations to Portland, to process mail and packages, instead of here locally.

The union is against this change, as they believe it will affect every resident, business and organization in the Rogue Valley.

“If it were to happen, service would take a huge hit,” Schilling said. “Right now if you send a letter or package to Ashland from Medford, it’s going to arrive the next day. In the very best case scenario in this new proposed plan, you can add a day onto that every single time.”

The USPS said the review process would have minimal impact on customer service as delivery services should remain unchanged.

Public meetings will be held over the next two months as the review happens.

The exact same process is taking place at the Eugene facility as well.

In response to the review, the union is holding it’s first rally this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., to raise awareness about the potential change.

It will be in front of the Medford Post Office on Riverside Avenue.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.