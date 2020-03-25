Flight with possible COVID-19 risk investigated in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local health officials are trying to figure out why they weren’t notified when a Medford-bound flight from Seattle was determined to be a possible COVID-19 risk.
On March 24, Humboldt County Public Health issued a warning to southern Oregon and northern California due to recent flights that may have introduced COVID-19 to the area.
The County of Humboldt Joint Information Center said the following three airline flights may represent a possible exposure for COVID-19:
- 3/16/20: United Flight #5827 from Los Angeles Airport to Arcata
- 3/18/20: DeltaFlight #4124 from Seattle to Medford, OR
- 3/18/20: United Flight #5555 from San Francisco Airport to Arcata
Health officials said the overall risk for passengers aboard the flights is low, but they should self-quarantine for two weeks after their flights. If they become ill, they should contact a doctor.
After reading the report from Humboldt County, NBC5 News reached out to Jackson County Public Health. A spokesperson said JCPH was not aware of the flight before our inquiry, and that information should have come to the county from the Oregon Health Authority. That apparently didn’t happen.
On March 25, Jackson County Public Health said it’s been in contact with the OHA and it’s continuing the investigation.
Meanwhile, JCPH is asking the public to continue to stay at home if possible and maintain social distancing measures. Non-essential travel is being discouraged.
NBC5 News will update this story if more information about the flight becomes available.