Flooding closes Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK, Wyo. (NBC) – Major flooding has forced the closure of Yellowstone National Park.

Rangers shut down all entrances into the popular park Monday due to extremely hazardous conditions.

Heavy rain has washed away some roads and bridges and prompted mudslides.

Efforts are underway to evacuate visitors in the northern section of the park.

Power outages are also plaguing the park which includes portions of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

More than two inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours across the region and more is on the way.

Flood watches are in effect for parts of Washington, northern Idaho and northwest Montana.

It’s unclear when Yellowstone will re-open.