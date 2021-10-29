Home
Florida governor sues over Biden’s vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NBC) – Florida Governor Ron Desantis is suing the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Desantis alleged the president overstepped his legal authority.

The 28-page suit also argues that the administration has no legal grounds to mandate such a sweeping requirement and that Biden’s rule violates procurement law.

The state is seeking an immediate injunction to the rule, which is slated to take effect December 8th.

Desantis is a staunch Trump ally who has opposed COVID-19 restrictions at the state, local and federal level.

He has prohibited mask mandates and banned businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

