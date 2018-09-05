Florida mom accused of killing 2-year-old, hiding body

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida police have arrested the mother of a missing toddler whose body was found this week.
21-year-old Chelsea Stinson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, Jordan Belliveau. She’s accused of striking the toddler on the head, hiding his body and fabricating a story of assault and kidnapping after his death.
Police say Stinson reported Jordan missing Saturday night. She told authorities she woke up in the woods after she and her son accepted a ride from a stranger named “Antwan” who knocked her unconscious.
Police issued an Amber Alert that was later canceled when Jordan’s body was found late Tuesday.
Police are expected to release more details surrounding the case Wednesday.
