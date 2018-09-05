Kavanaugh grilled on guns, abortion & pardons

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh refused to weigh-in on President Trump’s power to pardon himself during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing.
“The question of self-pardons is something I’ve never analyzed. It’s a question that I’ve not written about. It’s a question, therefore, that’s a hypothetical question that I can’t begin to answer in this context as a sitting judge and as a nominee to the Supreme Court,” Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh also refused to answer when asked if a sitting president can refuse a subpoena, saying once again “I can’t even answer on that hypothetical question” when pressed by Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
On abortion rights, Kavanaugh indicated the law is settled but did not say if he would vote to change it.
“As a judge, it is an important precedent of the Supreme Court. By ‘it,’ I mean Roe V. Wade and Planned Parenthood V. Casey. Been reaffirmed many times,” Kavanaugh said.
